Charges dropped against six of the eight ex-Amcu leaders accused of murder

The high court in Pretoria on Monday withdrew charges against six of the eight former leaders of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members accused of plotting hits against miners and trade union leaders.

State Prosecutor Annalie Coetzer told the court there was not enough evidence to pursue charges against the men.

However, Samkelo Mkutshwa, 38, and Simphiwe Silwane, 36, both of Lusikisike in the Eastern Cape, will continue to stand trial.

The men are believed to be some of the kingpins behind the spate of attacks in Marikana in 2017. In one of the attacks, the chairperson of the Marikana branch of Amcu was nearly killed. Malibongwe Mdazo was shot 16 times but survived the attack.

They are facing six charges, including murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday.

– African News Agency

