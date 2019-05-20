Rob Packham found guilty of wife’s murder

Judge Elizabeth Steyn on Monday afternoon found Rob Packham guilty of murder and obstruction of justice, delivering judgment in the Western Cape High Court.

The Constantia businessman was accused of murder and defeating the ends of justice for killing his wife Gill Packham in February last year and burning her car and body. He pleaded not guilty, but Steyn found that the evidence overwhelmingly supported that he was guilty.

She also found the state’s witnesses credible, while he was found to be lying.

On the day she went missing, February 22, she did not arrive for work at the usual time of 7.30am. Her body was later found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW near the Diep River train station.

The state argued that her husband used a blunt object to hit her on the head and, with the intention of obstructing the course of justice, set her BMW on fire while her body was in it.

The couple had been having marital problems and had been attending counselling sessions after Packham had disclosed his infidelities. The day before her disappearance, they had attended a session, returned home and remained there for the rest of the night, Packham testified during the trial.

During cross-examination, senior state prosecutor Susan Galloway said witness X (Packham’s former mistress who may not be identified) had testified that Packham had told her that he loved his life, but not his wife.

Packham conceded this and testified that he had said this in early 2016.

He later also conceded that it was possible that he could have told his mistress the night before Gill’s disappearance that he needed to make a decision about his future.

Throughout his testimony, he remained adamant, however, that he was not involved in her murder calling the state’s version “fiction”, “fantasy”, and “speculation.”

This is a developing story

Background reporting, African News Agency (ANA)

