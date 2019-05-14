Suspect to appear in Simon’s Town court for hijacking, murder of Kommetjie surfer

A man is expected to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the hijacking and murder of a Kommetjie surfer last week.

The body of the surfer, who was last seen alive at Witsand beach near Scarborough, was found in the boot of his burnt-out car in Ocean View on Wednesday last week.

Ocean View police arrested the suspect during the weekend.

The 38-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, is believed to have been returning to his car after a surf when he was attacked by two men. They allegedly put him in the boot of his car and drove off in it.

Police say the hijackers picked up two women who became aware that someone was in the boot of the car and demanded to be let out. The men crashed the car into another vehicle while arguing with the women. The other driver confronted the men, but drove off when they allegedly pointed a firearm at him.

The two women escaped unharmed.

The suspect cannot be named until he is formally charged.

– African News Agency

