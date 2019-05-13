Court postpones CIT case against ex-ANC man Errol Velile Present

The case against former Luthuli House employee Errol Velile Present and three co-accused, charged in connection with a Dobsonville, Soweto cash-in-transit heist, was postponed on Monday.

Present, 33; Itumeleng Manama, 40; Bheki Biyela, 38; and Zakhele Zondi, 37, appeared in the Roodepoort Regional Court where they face charges of armed robbery, possession of a hijacked vehicle, and attempted murder.

A security guard was injured during the July 2018 incident.

At their last court appearance, state prosecutor Paseka Temeli requested a postponement as the state was still waiting for DNA results from samples lifted from the crime scene and the hijacked vehicle believed to have been used as a getaway car.

Magistrate Delise Smith postponed the case to June 6 for further investigations. The four accused are out on bail.

– African News Agency

