Health MEC Ramokgopa to pay for damages in death of local rugby league player

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Gauteng’s current health MEC, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa is to pay for all damages as a result of local rugby league player Zacharius Johannes de Lange’s death at the Steve Biko Hospital.

De Lange on September 18, 2015, sustained a spinal cord injury while playing a rugby league game for the Silverbacks against the Predators.

Following De Lange’s admission at the Steve Biko Hospital, he was diagnosed as an incomplete quadriplegic. This condition occurs when there is damage to the cervical spinal cord.

Jean-Paul Rudd Partner at Adams & Adams Attorneys said: “Medical personnel at Steve Biko scheduled De Lange for a cervical decompression on 20 September 2015, in an attempt to reduce the compression.

“But De Lange developed significant respiratory dysfunction and eventually passed away on 21 September 2015, from cardiac arrest, despite attempts to resuscitate him.”

Rudd said that De Lange’s death could have been prevented and that the medical care and treatment was way below standard and amounted to negligence.

“Judge Rangata ruled this week that the MEC is liable to compensate De Lange’s wife and two children for 100% of the damages they sustained following De Lange’s passing,” Rudd said.

He said a quantum trial date is to determine the damages due.

– African News Agency

