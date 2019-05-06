Marikana mineworkers’ trial postponed again

Seventeen Marikana mineworkers briefly appeared in the North West High Court, sitting in Mogwase, on Monday.

Their case was postponed to October 18, due to an application they made at the High Court in Pretoria to review former National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams’ decision to prosecute them.

Anele Zonke, Xolani Nzuzu, Simphiwe Booi, Khanyile Kanyise, Mzoxolo Magidiwana, Samekelo Mkhize, Amanda Nogwaza, Thobile Tyobeni, Mzukisi Soyini, Bongile Mpotye, Zamikhaya Ndude, Sithembele Sohadi, Loyiso Mtsheketshe, Zolile Honxo, Zwelitsha Mtshena, Mziwanele Mxinwa, and Mzoxolo Zukulu are facing 26 counts ranging from attempted murder, murder, malicious damage to property, robbery, unlawful possession of firearms as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.

The charges relate to the murder of 10 people, preceding August 16, 2012 — the day on which 34 mineworkers were killed by the police during a wildcat strike at Lonmin platinum mine operations in Marikana.

The State alleges the group killed two policemen, two Lonmin security officers and three non-striking workers, among others, during the violent wildcat strike in Marikana.

Nineteen mineworkers were initially arrested, but accused 10, Majeke Nonkonyana, and accused 6, Dlunga Tholakele, have since died. Dlunga, known as Bhele, was shot dead in his shack at Nkaneng informal settlement on October 17, 2017.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Samekelo Mkhize who failed to appear in court.

Zonke was remanded in custody while the others had their bail of between R1,000 and R2,500 extended until their appearance in court in October.

Anele Zonke is already serving a 42-year prison sentence, after he was sentenced in February for the 2014 murder of Samancor Chrome mine’s human resources manager Goodman Zalukano and the attempted murder of Thandi Zulakangana, in Kroondal near Rustenburg.

Zalukano and Zulakangana were attacked by Zonke together with Sandiso Majaxa and Siyabulela Nqwilelo when they came out of a shopping complex.

Majaxa and Nqwilele were each sentenced to 41 years behind bars for their role in the crime.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.