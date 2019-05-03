Eastern Cape man sentenced to five years in jail for culpable homicide

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to five years imprisonment for culpable homicide in the Butterworth Regional Magistrate’s Court, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Banele Ntshinga was initially charged with murder, but was found guilty on Monday on a charge of culpable homicide.

“It is alleged that both men were in a Tavern at Blue Sky Village, Butterworth. The accused stabbed 28-year-old man Camagu Nqana on his upper body,” he said.

“The deceased died at the scene. The court found that there was no intention to murder the deceased by the accused, hence he was convicted on culpable homicide. The murder was committed on the 03 February 2018 at about 22.30pm.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.