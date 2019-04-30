Trio sentenced for dealing in elephant tusks

Spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said 33-year-old Riaan Malgas, 55-year-old Albert Mosimanyane and 38-year-old Mothusi Joel Tshibithi were arrested by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit in December 2017 at the Kuruman Airport during a sting operation. The men tried to sell three elephant tusks to undercover Hawks’ members for R200,000.

“The seized elephant tusks formed part of crucial evidence that resulted in the trio being found guilty,” Mnisi said.

“They have each been sentenced to a R10,000 fine or two years’ imprisonment and a further four years’ imprisonment which is wholly suspended for five years on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence in the suspended period.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

