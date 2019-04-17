Four North West alleged arsonists to apply for bail next week

Four people, arrested for allegedly setting a fire at the office of the North West department of rural environment and agricultural development, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho on Wednesday, North West police said.

Spokesperson Sergeant Lesedi Dingoko said the case against Andile Makhaza, 26, Kagiso Mamatu, 30, Lesedi Molelekwa, 33, and Nkosinathi Mamatu, 33, was postponed to April 25, so they could bring a formal bail application. They are facing a charge of arson.

The three allegedly torched the reception area as well as the office of the head of department (HOD) in Mmabatho on Monday afternoon.

“It is alleged that the accused entered the building at about 4pm with the permission from security at the entrance of the Agricentre Building after indicating that they were going to the office of the HOD,” Dingoko said.

“The security were alerted a few minutes later by employees that the office of the HOD was burning. The suspects were identified and arrested within the premises. Nine people were admitted at hospital as a result of inhaling smoke during the incident.”

He said the motive of the incident was unknown at this stage and investigation into the matter continues.

– African News Agency (ANA)

