Two in North West court for alleged theft of cattle

Two men arrested in connection with theft of cattle appeared in the Makwassie Magistrate’s Court today, North West police said.

Spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said Rebawetse Andries Chaka, 39, and Maruping William Mathunzi, 34, were arrested on January 8, when the police in Wolmaransstad pulled off a Nissan Hardbody van towing a trailer loaded with four cattle.

“The accused were questioned about possession of the livestock, but were unable to give satisfactory account of such possession. As a result, both accused were charged with possession of suspected stolen livestock.

“They were remanded in custody until Friday, 11 January 2019 for further investigation. Investigation into the matter continues,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

