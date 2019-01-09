Two suspects to appear in KZN court for attempted murder, unlicensed firearms

Two men, aged 36 and 38, were due to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court today for attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, on January 7 at around 10:30pm, “the suspects were noticed discharging firearms by police doing crime prevention duties at V Section in Umlazi.

“The suspects spotted the police and a shoot-out ensued, resulting in one suspect sustaining a gunshot wound on the right thigh and the second suspect was found hiding in a nearby house.

“The injured suspect was taken to hospital under police guard while the second suspect was detained at Umlazi police station.”

Gwala added that two .38 special revolvers with ammunition were recovered and will be subjected to ballistic testing to see if they were used in any other crimes in the province.

– African News Agency (ANA)

