Fate of 16 Marikana mineworkers in balance as they await high court ruling

The High Court in Pretoria is expected to make a ruling on whether 16 Marikana mineworkers — facing multiple charges relating to a violent strike at Lonmin mine in Marikana near Rustenburg six years ago — should be prosecuted or discharged.

The group had applied to the high court to review the decision by former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shaun Abrahams, to prosecute them.

Anele Zonke, Xolani Nzuzu, Simphiwe Booi, Khanyile Kanyise, Mzoxolo Magidiwana, Samekelo Mkhize, Amanda Nogwaza, Thobile Tyobeni, Mzukisi Soyini, Bongile Mpotye, Zamikhaya Ndude, Sithembele Sohadi, Loyiso Mtsheketshe, Zolile Honxo, Zwelitsha Mtshena, Mziwanele Mxinwa and Mzoxolo Zukulu are facing 26 counts ranging from attempted murder, murder, malicious damage to property, robbery, unlawful possession of firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.

The charges relate to the murder of 10 people before the 16 August 2012 massacre of 34 mineworkers by the police, during a wildcat strike at Lonmin platinum mine operations in Marikana near Rustenburg.

In June 2018, their case was postponed to 4 February 2019 in the North West High Court in Mogwase, near Rustenburg, pending their application to the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

The high court date to hear the review application has not been set but it is expected to take place before the hearing on February 4.

The State alleges the group killed two Lonmin security officers, Frans Matlhomola Mabelane and Hassan Fundi, two policemen – warrant officers Hendrick Tsietsi Monene and Oupa Sello Lepaaku – and three non-striking mineworkers – Eric Thapelo Mabebe, Julius Langa and Isaiah Twala.

Nineteen mineworkers were initially arrested but two, Majeke Nonkonyana and Dlunga Tholakele, have since died. Tholakele, also known as Bhele, was shot dead in his shack on 17 October 2017.

On 18 June 2018, the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase was told that another accused, Mzoxolo Zukulu, had also died.

– African News Agency (ANA)

