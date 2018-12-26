Alleged Gauteng child kidnappers to appear for bail

Two people accused of kidnapping young boys for ransom are expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a bail application.

The two were arrested two weeks ago in Ebony Park, Midrand, following three incidents of child abduction and extortion in Ekurhuleni North earlier this month. A firearm and a white Mazda vehicle used by the alleged kidnappers were confiscated by the police.

They first appeared in court on December 17.

Gauteng’s community safety MEC, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, said more arrests were expected.

“I applaud law enforcement officers involved in the swift arrests and stopping these heinous criminals in their tracks. This is the type of reaction I expect from our law enforcement agencies in dealing with those who are involved in criminal activities. We are expecting further arrests soon.”

Five boys were kidnapped in three separate incidents on two consecutive days early December. Parents were told to pay cash through an e-wallet service.

In the first case, a 17-year-old boy was kidnapped in Croydon. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of R10 000, the family managed to pay R5 000. The teenager was robbed of R450 cash and a cellphone. He was dropped off in Hillbrow after payment was made.

In another abduction, a six-year-old boy was kidnapped in Clayville near Midrand. The parents were ordered to pay a ransom and the child was later dropped off at a fast food restaurant in Kaalfontein.

The third incident took place on December 3 also in Clayville, where three boys aged eight and nine years were kidnapped and driven in a white Mazda sedan. The boys’ parents paid R4 500; the children were then dropped off near a petrol station in Midrand.

All five victims were unharmed.

– African News Agency (ANA)

