Global Citizen Festival robbery suspects’ case postponed

The case of the seven suspects linked to the robberies and assaults of people who attended the Global Citizen Festival at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg has been postponed to January by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were arrested by police at the festival for, among others, common robbery, assault and for being undocumented foreigners.

Magistrate Kgaditsi said: “This matter will be remanded til next year for a bail application”.

The much-anticipated show to honour Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013 and would have turned 100 this year, lived up to expectations with a stellar line-up including the headline act of American superstars Beyonce and Jay-Z.

However, after the show, people took to social media detailing how the precinct of the concert became a “war zone” as running battles ensued between criminals and showgoers.

Many people were reported to have been mugged while young women waiting for their rides home at a nearby garage reported they were harassed and nearly raped. At the time, it was alleged, there had been no security or police in sight, though police have disputed this.

– African News Agency (ANA)

