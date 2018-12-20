AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel ready to prosecute Mbalula if NPA fails to do so

Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum said advocate Gerrie Nel will take over and prosecute former sports minister Fikile Mbalula privately should the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not do so.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s investigation into Mbalula’s Dubai vacation in 2016 found that the then minister, now the ruling African National Congress’s head of elections, violated the constitution. Mkhwebane said it was inappropriate for Mbalula to have entered into a “loan agreement” with Yusuf Dockrat, director at Sedgars which supplies sports apparel to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.

AfriForum’s Monique Taute said her organisation had referred the Mbalula case to the NPA to determine whether the Dubai trip was funded by the proceeds of money laundering.

“We urge the NPA to consider whether this conduct does not constitute corruption,” Taute said in a statement.

“AfriForum directed a written request to the public protector on 9 October 2017 to launch an investigation into the alleged payment of at least R300,000 and possibly as much as R680,000 by Sedgars Sports, a sporting goods supplier, for Mbalula’s trip to Dubai with his family.

”AfriForum will monitor the process and should the NPA fail to do their job and not prosecute of their own accord, advocate Gerrie Nel and our Private Prosecution Unit will privately prosecute Mbalula to ensure that justice prevails.”

