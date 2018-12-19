Amcu appeals Sibanye’s proposed acquisition of Lonmin

Sibanye-Stillwater announced late today that the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has filed an appeal at the Competition Appeal Court against last month’s decision by the South African Competition Tribunal approving the acquisition of Lonmin by Sibanye.

On November 21, the Competition Tribunal approved Sibanye’s all-share proposal to acquire platinum group Lonmin for R5.2 billion in a bid to create a diversified platinum metals group portfolio.

The transaction remains subject to certain specific conditions, including a six month moratorium on retrenchments at the Lonmin operations excluding any voluntary retirements, as well as the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions, including the approvals of Lonmin and Sibanye shareholders and the courts of England and Wales, Lonmin’s countries of origin.

Sibanye and Lonmin said they intend to request an urgent hearing from the Competition Appeals Court in relation to Amcu’s appeal.

“Sibanye-Stillwater and Lonmin remain fully committed to the transaction. Lonmin continues to believe that the transaction represents a comprehensive solution to the challenges facing Lonmin and offers Lonmin and its stakeholders a more certain future than Lonmin could achieve by any alternative route,” Sibanye said in an issued statement.

“The combination of Sibanye-Stillwater and Lonmin will create a larger, more resilient company, with greater geographical and commodity diversification, which is better able to withstand short-term commodity price and foreign exchange volatility.”

Amcu is currently locked in another court dispute with Sibanye as the miner went to the Labour Court on Tuesday to try and interdict the union’s four-weeks strike over deadlocked wage negotiations at its gold operations in South Africa. Judgement has been reserved in that matter.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.