Glebelands Hostel gunmen sentenced on counts of murder

The Durban Regional Court sentenced 31-year-old Mawethu Maquthu to 15 years’ imprisonment for murder, five years on two counts of attempted murder at the notorious Glebelands Hostel, in Umlazi, Durban.

Police said Maquthu was in addition slapped with a five-year-sentence for the illegal possession of ammunition, a similar sentence for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, and 12 months for possession of stolen property.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said the sentence was handed down on Tuesday, December 11.

“The count of murder and attempted murder will run concurrently. His co-accused Sthembiso Mbanjwa, 43, was sentenced to five years imprisonment for attempted murder. They were also declared unfit to possess firearms,” said Gwala.

The captain said the sentencing of the pair followed an exhaustive trial in which the court heard how they killed and maimed residents at the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi during June 2017.

“It is alleged on 4 June 2017 at 01:00, Msizi Makhoba, 25, was at the hostel when he was shot and killed by a man who accused him of making a noise by hooting. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and he later died in hospital. His 27-year-old friend was also shot on his leg,” said Gwala.

Maquthu was also linked to another case of attempted murder he committed with his co-accused Mbanjwa at Glebelands Hostel on June 9 2017.

“It is alleged that at 19:40, the victim was allegedly shot and wounded while at the hostel. During Maquthu’s arrest, he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was stolen in the Umbilo area on 23 April 2017. He was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

