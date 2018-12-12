NPA commends life sentences for ‘cannibal case’ killers

Muti killers Nino Mbatha, 32, and Lungisani Magubane, 32, each received a term of life imprisonment in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today for the murder of 24-year-old Zanele Hlatshwayo in July 2017.

Congratulating National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials for their contribution in finalising the matter, Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, advocate Moipone Noko, welcomed the tough sentences.

“It is my hope that sentences such as this will deter the like-minded. Cases of this nature translate to murder and we will prosecute without fear, favour or prejudice,” Noko said.

The story broke in the media about mid-August 2017 in what became known infamously as the “cannibal case” after Mbatha went to the Estcourt Police Station and told officers that he needed help because he was being forced to eat human flesh.

Magubane had earlier approached Mbatha, a traditional healer, for muti that would bring him luck. Mbatha advised him that the ancestors required blood to be spilled for that kind of muti and told him to bring a woman or child.

In July 2017, Magubane took Hlatshwayo, who was in Estcourt, to Esigodlweni location where Mbatha slit her throat and beheaded her.

The two men removed her internal organs, hands, feet and other soft tissue. They concealed the remaining body parts among some rocks.

Initially when Mbatha went to the police station, they did not believe him until he produced a hand and foot belonging to the deceased, from his bag, according to reports at the time.

The police then inspected his home and found the cranium of a skull, parts of a jawbone and decaying internal organs stored in various containers. The identity of the deceased was established via DNA analysis.

Senior State advocates Wendy Greeff and Val Dafel led the evidence during the trial.

Witnesses included Mbatha’s ex-girlfriend and her brother, who were his neighbours. Mbatha’s ex-girlfriend testified that he had shown her the human hand at his house. Her brother corroborated this evidence.

Hlatshwayo’s mother said that the family was still in shock about how their daughter was killed. She said that they were in pain and were battling to get over the incident.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.