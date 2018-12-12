She was my girlfriend, accused says of murdered Miguel Louw’s mother

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw told a Durban court today that he had been in a romantic relationship with the child’s mother.

Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim was appearing at the Durban Regional Court before magistrate Sifiso Ntuli. The 43-year-old was applying for bail after a case of murder was added to his theft and kidnapping charges last week.

Before proceedings started, senior prosecutor Roshiela Benimadho addressed the gallery, asking those gathered in support of the Louw family to “respect the etiquette of the court” and to desist from heckling the accused or taking videos of proceedings.

Ebrahim had been chased and sworn at by Miguel’s father inside the courthouse at a previous appearance.

The emotionally charged case made national headlines since 9-year-old Miguel went missing on 17 July near his school in Sydenham.

The school is about 25 kilometres from where Miguel’s badly decomposed body was eventually discovered in a shallow grave on 3 September in Phoenix, a few hundred metres from Ebrahim’s home.

The body was verified as Miguel’s nine days after it was discovered via fast tracking of DNA samples taken from his parents.

Ebrahim has denied all of the charges and was out on bail before he was rearrested at the court last week for murder.

Responding to questions from state prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay after Ebrahim’s lawyer had read his affidavit motivating for bail, Ebrahim said Raylene Louw – Miguel’s mother – was “my girlfriend”.

The two had allegedly worked together at the same butchery in Phoenix, it had been established early in the case, although the state today disputed that Ebrahim had been a full-time employee at the business.

Ebrahim said he stayed at the Louw home for “two or three days a week” for just under three months prior to Miguel’s kidnapping and murder. He did odd jobs around the house and property to pay his way, he said, and was getting to know the family.

But Pillay said Louw had denied there was any romantic relationship between the two. Instead, she said, it was Ebrahim who wanted a relationship and Louw who had rejected him. “She didn’t want you,” Pillay said.

Pillay said Ebrahim had kidnapped Miguel because Louw had spurned his advances. “You wanted to teach [Raylene] a lesson,” she said.

Ebrahim was linked to Miguel’s disappearance after CCTV footage identified him taking the boy to a fast food outlet near the child’s school. He was also found to be in possession of two birth certificates, Louw’s identity book and a certified copy of her brother-in-law’s identity document.

Ebrahim told the court that he had found the documents on the morning of Miguel’s disappearance and had put them in his pocket “for safekeeping”.

Once he had bought Miguel KFC later that afternoon, he caught a taxi to Durban and then to Phoenix.

Louw contacted him later that day to ask if he had seen Miguel, said Ebrahim, and he told her the child should be at her home.

He told Louw to contact the police for help, he said. Later, when he was told that Miguel was definitely missing, he thought it was “a joke”, he said.

Ebrahim will appear again on 19 December for a bail hearing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

