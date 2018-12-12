Vlakfontein murder suspects to spend Christmas behind bars

The two suspects in the murder of seven members of the Khoza family will spend Christmas behind bars.

Fita Khupe, 61, and Vusi Mabaso, 27, were arrested after police discovered the bodies of four children and three adults buried at their home in Vlakfontein in October.

Police sergeant Banele Ndlovu told the two men’s bail hearing that it would be a danger to society if they would be granted bail.

Previously, Mabaso, who also faces three additional charges of rape, asked the court if he could be moved from the Johannesburg Central police station’s holding cells as he had been receiving threats from his co-accused. He was then moved to Krugersdorp Prison.

Mabaso claimed the killings were a revenge attack on the Khoza family by Khupe.

Tebogo Lekotje, the father of 13-year-old Karabo, who was among the victims, said he was relieved the suspects would stay behind bars.

“It is sad that we will spend the first Christmas without Karabo, we were planning to go to Free State this holiday but I’m not going anymore since she (is) no longer with me,” Lekotje said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.