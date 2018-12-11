Man appears in court after child burns to death in alleged arson attack

A 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old child appeared in the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court, North West police said today.

Captain Aafje Botma said the child burnt to death on Sunday when Thuso Moalafi allegedly sprinkled paraffin on a bed and set it alight in Dinokana near Zeerust, after he had an argument with his girlfriend.

“The girlfriend managed to rescue two of the three children who were inside the house while the third one burnt to death,” Captain Botma said.

She said the matter was reported to the police and Moalafi was arrested.

He appeared in the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of murder and arson.

The case was postponed to 18 December and he was remanded in custody.

– African News Agency (ANA)

