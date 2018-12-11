 
Courts 11.12.2018 06:47 pm

Man arrested following death at North West initiation school

ANA
Court.

Court.

The man, who was a teacher at the initiation school, is facing a charge of murder.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a teenager at an initiation school in Lomanyaneng near Mahikeng, North West police said today.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said the teenager aged 14 died on December 5.

She said the man, who was a teacher at the initiation school, was facing a charge of murder.

The man appeared in court for the first time on December 7.

He was remanded in custody until December 14 when he would apply for bail.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
UniZulu student’s killer found guilty 11.12.2018
Limpopo police condemn brutal murder of three-year-old boy 8.12.2018
Miguel Louw’s alleged killer arrested at court, back behind bars 5.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.