Man arrested following death at North West initiation school

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a teenager at an initiation school in Lomanyaneng near Mahikeng, North West police said today.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said the teenager aged 14 died on December 5.

She said the man, who was a teacher at the initiation school, was facing a charge of murder.

The man appeared in court for the first time on December 7.

He was remanded in custody until December 14 when he would apply for bail.

– African News Agency (ANA)

