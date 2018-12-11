Two suspects to appear in court for defrauding George taxi owners

Police in Eden Cluster in the Southern Cape arrested two suspects after they allegedly defrauded a number of taxi owners in George and surroundings amounting to thousands of rands.

Police spokesman Captain Malcolm Pojie said the suspects were arrested on Monday after a falsified letter was disseminated among taxi owners.

Pojie said a fraud and theft docket emanated from the fraudulent letter that was circulated during November regarding the issuing of new taxi permit operating licences.

He said one suspect allegedly offered the ‘new permits’ at a rate of at least R5,000 cash.

“The suspects allegedly received tens of thousands of rand, implicating about six different victims of whom some paid over substantial amounts of cash for multiple so-called permits that were never issued.

“The municipality has laid fraud and theft charges against the suspects on 29 November. The complainant on behalf of the municipality claims that the letter with the signature of the municipal manager on it was falsified,” said Pojie.

Subsequent to the charges, the investigating team raided the homes of the suspects on Monday after obtaining a search warrant from the George Magistrate’s Court.

The pair, aged 50 and 68, are expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Police are appealing to anyone who might have fallen victim to this alleged scam to contact the George SAPS.

