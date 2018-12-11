Case against Ennerdale father who killed son postponed to next year

The state has requested that the case against a father, Emmanuel Sibusiso Tshabalala, who shot his sixteen-year-old son, Luyanda, be postponed until February to finalise plea negotiations.

Defence lawyer Chewe Machaka said he hoped there would be a positive outcome in the matter, and that the case would be finalised at Tshabalala’s next appearance at the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe read a letter from the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) requesting to meet with Tshabalala’s lawyer to discuss a plea agreement.

Tshabalala is facing a charge of murder. He claimed he accidentally shot his son after he mistook him for a hijacker on the premises of Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on June 5.

Van der Merwe postponed the matter to February 12 next year.

“I’m very anxious to get this matter finalised,” Van der Merwe told Tshabalala.

“I’m disappointed because I was hoping to have this matter finalised today to give you and your family closure.”

Machaka wants to have the murder charges against Tshabalala changed to culpable homicide.

