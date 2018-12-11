High court to decide if Moyane should get his Sars job back

The North Gauteng High Court is expected to decide on Tuesday whether fired South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane should get his job back.

Moyane wants the court to overturn his dismissal and prevent the Nugent Commission of Inquiry from submitting its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The commission – chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent – was tasked with probing governance and administration at the Sars while Moyane was at the helm. Established in May, the commission recommended to Ramaphosa four months later that Moyane should be fired.

In his ruling, Nugent told Ramaphosa that Moyane had refused to co-operate with the commission despite numerous requests for him to do so.

Moyane wants the court to block Ramaphosa from appointing a permanent Sars commissioner and wants to remain on suspension pending his disciplinary hearing.

