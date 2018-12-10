Eight in court after cops seize 1 ton of gold concentrate

Eight men arrested in connection with possession of gold concentrate appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court today, North West police said.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said the men aged between 22 and 44 were arrested during a multi-disciplinary stabilisation operation in Khuma on 6 December.

“During this operation, 1 ton of crude gold were seized after being found in possession of the accused. An abandoned transformer, as well as a Volkswagen Amarok was also seized by police.

“Further investigation revealed that the recovered vehicle was stolen in September this year in Germiston,” she said.

Their case was postponed to 10 January 2019 and they were remanded in custody.

In another operation on 7 December focusing on enforcement of the Liquor Act, Themba Dywili, 30, was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in Kanana near Orkney.

“He appeared in the Orkney Magistrates’ Court today [Monday], and was remanded in custody until Tuesday, 18 December 2018.”

She said during the operation dangerous weapons such as knives were seized.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.