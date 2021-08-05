Breaking News
Charles Cilliers
1 minute read
5 Aug 2021
6:43 pm

Ramaphosa to announce Cabinet reshuffle at 8.30pm

Charles Cilliers

The much-anticipated announcement of changes to President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive will be announced tonight amid news that Dr Zweli Mkhize has resigned.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the annual wreath laying and 28th commemoration anniversary of Chris Hani. Picture: Gallo Images

Mkhize was put on leave after being implicated in a corruption scandal involving his department.

Other changes are set to include a replacement for the late Jackson Mthembu and perhaps a shake-up in the security cluster following last month’s looting and insurrection debacle.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said on Thursday evening: “The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.”

The Citizen will bring you the announcement as it happens.

