Ramaphosa to announce Cabinet reshuffle at 8.30pm

Charles Cilliers

Mkhize was put on leave after being implicated in a corruption scandal involving his department.

Other changes are set to include a replacement for the late Jackson Mthembu and perhaps a shake-up in the security cluster following last month’s looting and insurrection debacle.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said on Thursday evening: “The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.”

The Citizen will bring you the announcement as it happens.