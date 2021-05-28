Eskom CPO Solly Tshitangano dismissed with immediate effect

Molefe Seeletsa

Tshitangano was suspended in February this year and was charged on several grounds of misconduct, including non-performance.

Power utility Eskom has dismissed its Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) Solly Tshitangano with immediate effect following a guilty verdict in his disciplinary process.

In a statement on Friday, Eskom confirmed that Tshitangano was found guilty on five charges including:

Serious misconduct in failing to carry out his duties

Contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)

Contravening Eskom’s Disciplinary Code in that he divulged confidential information to external parties

“The former Chief Procurement Officer was today dismissed with immediate effect. This concludes Eskom’s internal processes on the matter.”

This had prompted Eskom to institute a disciplinary process into the charges.

This is a developing story