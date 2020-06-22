Watch: Blockades reported in parts of Gauteng as taxi operators strike

Reports have started filtering in of several blockades by disgruntled taxi drivers with some visuals showing SANDF personnel assisting various law enforcement agencies.

With the hashtag #Taxistrike trending on Twitter, a number of incidents are being reported, with visuals of long queues for bus services also being shared.

Blockades are being reported in areas that include:

The N17 towards Mabopane has been blockaded.

Several streets in Pretoria.

The Entrance to Erasmia on the R55 / M26 has been blocked off.

The R55 in Centurion.

The R80 in Soshanguve.

Some roads in Lenasia south

The strike follows Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s announcement of a R1.135 billion Covid-19 relief fund for the transport industry, which taxi operators wanted a bigger share of. This demand was in light of the informal industry losing an estimated R25 million a day to lockdown regulations.

Some visuals are showing members of the SANDF assisting law enforcement agencies to open blockaded road.

Our law enforcement opening the road at Soshanguve and Mabopane intersection pic.twitter.com/RYFF7TJaNF — Cleo Cleo (@MCleupas) June 22, 2020

Taxi commuters have been left stranded this morning following a decision by the taxi industry in Gauteng to embark on a shutdown in protest against the government's relief package for the taxi industry. M.M pic.twitter.com/lVrwssNfc8 — Jozi FM (@jozifm) June 22, 2020

This is a developing story.

