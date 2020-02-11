Ferndale High pupil falls from third floor of school building

A pupil at Ferndale High School in Johannesburg fell from the third floor of the school building on Tuesday morning.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted about the incident just after 10am, saying he had received the information from a district director.

Lesufi said paramedics were on the scene attending to the boy.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said its paramedics had responded to the incident at 9.34am.

“Reports from the scene allege that a minor male had fallen from a third-floor balcony. The school staff had provided assistance prior to the arrival of medics.”

Herbst said the boy was found in a stable condition and was treated on the scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner.

“Once stabilised, the patient was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

“Circumstances leading up to the fall are not known, however, the school needs to be commended on their quick reaction to the incident.”

Lesufi has dealt with some tough challenges since the beginning of the year.

In a statement on Monday, the MEC announced the deaths of two pupils over the weekend, bringing the death toll in the province to seven, within a single week.

“Unfortunately, we started 2020 on a bad note, so many incidents which include death, bullying, violence, torching of schools and some disruptions recorded within the three weeks of schools opening on 15 January 2020. It looks like this is an indication of a hectic year ahead.

“However, we are hopeful that working with parents, we will overcome these challenges,” Lesufi told News24 in an interview over the weekend.

