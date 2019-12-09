Breaking News 9.12.2019 08:26 am

One dead, more fatalities likely in New Zealand volcano eruption

This handout photo taken on July 23, 2019 and released to AFP courtesy of Chris Firkin on December 9, 2019 shows the volcano on New Zealand's White Island spewing steam and ash. - About 100 tourists were "on or around" New Zealand's White Island volcano when it erupted on December 9, 2019, and an unknown number are unaccounted for, the country's prime minister said. (Photo by Chris Firkin / Courtesy of Chris Firkin / AFP)

Police say it is too dangerous for rescue services to go to the island at present.

New Zealand police said at least one person was killed and more fatalities were likely, after an island volcano popular with tourists erupted on Monday, leaving dozens stranded.

“I can confirm there is one fatality” said deputy commissioner John Tims.

“There is a number still remaining on the island who are currently unaccounted for,” he added, “at this stage, it is too dangerous for police and rescue services to go to the island.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed some of those caught up in the disaster were foreigners.

“We know that there were a number of tourists on or around the island at the time, both New Zealanders and visitors from overseas.”

