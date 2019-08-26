‘Very plausible’ that Watson was trying to flee country when he died – Agrizzi

Corruption-accused former COO of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi has said that it is ”very plausible” that his recently deceased former boss Gavin Watson may have been trying to flee the country when he died on Monday.

News24 earlier reported that it had seen a copy of the Germiston mortuary’s registry that lists Gavin Joseph Watson, aged 71 years old, as the deceased in Monday morning’s horrific car accident at OR Tambo International Airport.

According to a law enforcement officer, who did not wish to be named, the crash occurred at 05:05, on the road leading up to the drop-off point at the airport.

It is understood that the vehicle collided with the pillar of a bridge after he allegedly lost control. The officer described the scene as “horrific”.

“I just heard the news now. Shame. It’s tragic hey,” said Agrizzi as he spoke to Tumisang Ndlovu on POWER FM.

Asked if he felt that the truth would now never be known about the controversial businessman and his role in alleged state capture, Agrizzi said Watson had never rebutted the testimony he had given at the state capture inquiry.

“But yes, it’s very sad that he passed on. I mean for his family, for his kids, for his grandchildren. My condolences to them.”

Asked about public speculation that Watson was attempting to flee the country and justice, Agrizzi said he had heard there were stories alleging that.

“If you consider the charges that would come against him, I mean, it would be very plausible,” he said.

News24 earlier reported that the deceased former CEO of embattled Bosasa/African Global Operations was due to testify at an inquiry into his tax affairs on Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to the family and that, but what he did was wrong, and he’s probably having to answer for it right now,” Agrizzi concluded.

