SARS ‘protect me from yourself’ IT boss gets suspended

Nearly a year after she first trended on social media for her bizarre Morning Live interview where she appeared to give clarity on the impending collapse of the tax agency’s e-filing system former South African Revenue Service (Sars) chief officer for digital and IT Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane has been suspended.

The suspension is precautionary, “pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process in respect of serious allegations of misconduct. This brings the number of executives currently on precautionary suspension to five,” said the revenue body in a statement.

Alongside Makhekhe-Mokhuane, the other executives currently on precautionary suspension include chief officer of governance, international relations, strategy and communications Hlengani Mathebula; chief officer of human capital and development Teboho Mokoena; group executive of employee relations Luther Lebelo; and chief officer of legal counsel Refiloe Mokoena.

Sars further explained that “this is part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole Sars leadership by the Commissioner in terms of good governance and, further, in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by Sars, the Nugent Report.”

“Ms Makhekhe-Mokhuane’s precautionary suspension takes effect immediately. It must be re-iterated, that these suspensions are precautionary in nature and as such do not amount to findings of any wrongdoing on the part of the executives concerned,” added Sars.

The body stated that it would not comment further on the matter until its conclusion and that a determination in regard to the allegations of misconduct would only be made upon the finalisation of the process.

Sars has requested that the privacy of the individuals concerned and the confidentiality of the employer-employee relationship be respected.

