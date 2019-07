Charges against KZN Hawks head Brigadier Johan Booysen and other accused from the disbanded Cato Manor organised crime unit have been dropped.

The so-called “Cato Manor death squad” involved allegations about Booysen and senior detectives, who were allegedly involved in racketeering and murder.

The allegations were discredited when The Sunday times retracted several stories on the squad.

This is a developing story.

