Umzimvubu mayor Mabengu dies following illness

The mayor of Umzimvubu local municipality in the Eastern Cape Bulelwa Mabengu, 61, has died after a short illness, the municipality said on Sunday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce to the people of Umzimvubu local municipality the passing on of our mayor [on Saturday],” council speaker Sobane Mnukwa said in a statement.

The municipality had sent condolences to the Mabengu family, the African National Congress, and residents of Umzimvubu local municipality, which formed part of the Alfred Nzo district municipality.

“She was one of the first councillors who served in TRCs [transitional rural councils] which were established after 1994 before the establishment of local government,” Mnukwa said.

She served as mayor of Umzimvubu local municipality from 2006 to 2011, and was then deployed to serve as member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for corporate services at the Alfred Nzo district municipality in 2011. She was again elected mayor of Umzimvubu local municipality in August 2016 after the 2016 local government elections.

She also served in various structures of the ANC in the Alfred Nzo region. “Umzimvubu local municipality has lost a stern and wise leader. May her soul rest in peace,” Mnukwa said.

– African News Agency

