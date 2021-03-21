Accidents 21.3.2021 04:46 pm

3 die in Limpopo collision between truck and taxi

Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: iStock

According to Limpopo ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak, paramedics arrived on scene shortly after 07:00.

Three people have been killed and two others sustained various injuries in a collision between a truck and a taxi on the R101 between Polokwane and Mokopane on Sunday morning.

“Upon assessment, they found that debris was spread across the highway, with a taxi and a truck standing several metres from each other,” he said. “A child and a woman, both still trapped inside of the taxi, were found with various injuries.

The child was extricated and treated for moderate injuries.” He said the woman was in a critical condition and once extricated, she was placed on life support. They were both taken to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for further medical care.

However, two other people were found with fatal injuries inside of the taxi. The driver of the truck also died in the collision, Vermaak said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known. Local authorities that attended the scene will conduct an investigation.”

