Three women injured after jumping out of moving taxi in KZN

Three women were injured after they jumped out of a moving minibus taxi in B Section, Parkgate, in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

According to paramedics, residents called the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) operations centre on Wednesday morning, requesting medical assistance for the injured.

On arrival, they established that the Toyota Hiace taxi was travelling downhill on an unnamed road when the brakes failed.

“In an attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver turned into a road with a slight hill. Three of the six passengers jumped out of the taxi while it was in motion. One of the passengers was pregnant and according to onlookers, she was bleeding excessively from an injury to her head. She was transported to a medical facility prior to the arrival of first responders,” said ER24.

Two other women sustained moderate injuries and were transported to the hospital for further medical care.

The taxi driver was arrested on charges of unlicensed driving and driving an unlicensed vehicle.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

