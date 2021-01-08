Accidents 8.1.2021 09:34 pm

17 people left injured after bakkie rolls on N1 in Johannesburg

News24 Wire
The injured were treated on the scene and transported to nearby hospitals. The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.

Seventeen people were injured on Friday after a bakkie they were in rolled on the N1 in Fairland, Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics, and other emergency services, were called to the scene between Beyers Naudé and 14th Avenue where they found several injured people scattered on the road.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that seventeen people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities were found on the scene,” said ER24.

