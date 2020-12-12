Accidents 12.12.2020 08:33 pm

Fatal start to festive season after six killed in Limpopo taxi crash

Citizen reporter
Six people were killed and many others injured after a taxi overturned. Image: Twitter/@BOSBEER2006

It is reported that the injured passengers were taken to hospital. 

Six people travelling in a minibus taxi were killed after the vehicle reportedly overturned on the R521 in the Capricorn district in Limpopo on Saturday. 

Polokwane Review reported that eight passengers were critically injured.

It is not yet known whether the driver was injured or killed, or what led to the crash.

Traffic is steadily increasing as the festive season kicks into gear, which means an increase in road accidents.

This could be made worse by severe weather conditions

Motorists are advised to remember the following when embarking on their festive travels:

  • Do not overload your vehicle. 
  • Avoid driving after dark if possible. 
  • Try to stop and rest every two hours. 
  • Be visible and drive with your lights on, but remember to dip your headlights well before approaching a vehicle within range of the main beam.
  • Maintain a safe following distance, which should be increased at night or in adverse weather conditions.
  • Do not text and drive.
  • Share the road, drive defensively, and do not expect fellow road users to obey the law.
  • Do not drink and drive. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

Compiled by Nica Richards


