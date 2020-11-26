39 children injured in two separate accidents in KZN

Thirty-nine schoolchildren were injured in two separate accidents in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning.

In the first incident, 29 children were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned on the M70 outside Taylor’s Halt, according to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“At approximately 07:30, ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene to find the bus on its side on the side of the road. The children were found walking around on the scene.”Meiring said medics assessed the children and found that 29 had sustained minor to moderate injuries. “Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene,” he said.

The children were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported by several services to nearby hospitals.

In the second incident, 10 children were left injured when the taxi they were travelling in veered off Morcom Road and crashed into a ditch in Mpumuza.ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the taxi in a ditch on the side of the road. The children were seated on the grass embankment.

They were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

