Car crashes into tree, splits in two in Gauteng

Three men were killed, and two others left injured when a light motor vehicle crashed into a tree on Letaba Road in Brackendowns, Alberton, on Monday morning.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring paramedics arrived on the scene just after 9am to find a light motor vehicle split into two, with several people found lying around the wrecked car.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that three men, believed to be in their 20s, and found that they had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

“Two other patients were assessed and found to have sustained serious to critical injuries. The patients were treated and immediately transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Meiring.

The details surrounding the incident are not yet known, and local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

