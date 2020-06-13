Accidents 13.6.2020 10:25 pm

WATCH: Man commits suicide by running into flaming fuel tanker

Citizen Reporter
Apparent Suicide in Grabouw

Warning. The video is not for sensitive viewers, as it contains graphic footage and explicit language

In a shocking video posted on Facebook, a man appears to commit suicide by running straight into a fuel tanker which is burning on the side of the road.

The video was posted to the group Hermanus Uncut on Saturday afternoon, and according to the caption, the incident happened “at the top of the Houwhoek Pass” earlier in the day.

According to one of the Afrikaans voices which can be heard in the video, which apparently belongs to the truck driver, the driver of another vehicle had swerved right into the path of the truck as it was traveling down the road.

Halfway through the video, someone can be seen running up an embankment and according to one of the voices, he was apparently the driver of the vehicle which collided with the truck.

The man runs straight into the flames, where he lies down.


The caption to the video reads:

“DEATH AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

DEATH NOT AT ALL BY COVID-19

Two lives tragically lost today …

This is so very sad. This happened  today.

This individual first tried to commit suicide by colliding head on with the petrol tanker. Thank God the petrol tanker was already empty, of its once liquid cargo, aboard.

The survivor of the accident, then ran back onto the N2 and proceeded to lie down within the flames.

This individual must have been in a very dark place, to do something like this. It is once again so very tragic.

So many of us are losing everything financially as well as our sanity due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

We are sadly, going to see a lot more COVERT-19 suicides happening worldwide ⚓”

The Citizen has been unable to verify the information as shared. This article will be updated as more details become available.

