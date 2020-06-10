Accidents 10.6.2020 03:16 pm

Truck driver loses control, killing several people in KZN

Citizen reporter
Truck driver loses control, killing several people in KZN

Several people have been killed after a truck lost control in Jozini in KZN> Photo: Twitter @_ArriveAlive

There have been multiple confirmed media reports that a sugar cane truck rammed into several people including hawkers, pedestrians and others in parking cars, leaving six people dead. 

A horror collision involving a truck and multiple vehicles has left several people dead in Jozini town in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

There have been multiple confirmed media reports that a sugar cane truck rammed into several people including hawkers, pedestrians and others in parking cars, leaving six people dead and several others injured.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Brake failure is suspected to be the likely cause of the accident. A team of crash investigators are investigating,” RTMC tweeted.

This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chaos unfolds as truck ploughs into shop in Mbombela 10.6.2020
10 KZN liquor outlets shut down for contravening lockdown regulations 8.6.2020
Petrol attendant struck by stray bullet in KZN shooting 2.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New coronavirus may have emerged in August 2019 – study

Protests SA should brace for social unrest in coming months, study finds

Politics EFF to approach courts over rules for National Assembly virtual meetings

Business News We repeat: sale of liquor won’t be banned this week – beer association

General 23-year old South African woman’s Oman prison nightmare over


today in print

Read Today's edition