Truck driver loses control, killing several people in KZN

A horror collision involving a truck and multiple vehicles has left several people dead in Jozini town in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

There have been multiple confirmed media reports that a sugar cane truck rammed into several people including hawkers, pedestrians and others in parking cars, leaving six people dead and several others injured.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Brake failure is suspected to be the likely cause of the accident. A team of crash investigators are investigating,” RTMC tweeted.

BREAKING: SIX PEOPLE KILLED IN A HORRIFIC ACCIDENT IN KZN It is believed a truck loaded with sugarcane lost control and collided with multiple vehicles. Brake failure is suspected to be the likely cause of the ACCIDENT. A team of crash investigators are investigating. pic.twitter.com/aPJpX8e8uO — Road Traffic Management Corporation (At ????) (@TrafficRTMC) June 10, 2020

This is a developing story.

