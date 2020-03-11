Three children killed in Golden Highway crash are siblings – education dept

The three children killed in the Golden Highway taxi crash on Wednesday morning are all siblings, the Gauteng Department of Education has said.

They were identified as Lashay Goodall, 10, Learyn Goodall, 11, and Aiden Goodall, 6, who all attended Robertsham Primary School in Johannesburg.

The head-on collision between the minibus taxi and a Toyota Avanza claimed the lives of 12 people.

Six passengers in the taxi were also killed, while the taxi driver was injured and taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for treatment.

The Goodalls have asked for space to deal with their bereavement. Funeral arrangements are currently under way.

“For one mother to lose three children in an accident, it is very, very hard. They were on their way to school to get an education and now they are no more, it is very tough,” family spokesperson Noel Maart said.

“We are pleading with drivers to please be safe on the road because we are now losing innocent children – we do not blame anybody and we will allow the police and investigators to do their job.”

Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo and department officials visited the victims’ family in Eldorado Park on Wednesday afternoon.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who died in this horrific accident. I would also like to wish those in hospital a speedy recovery,” he said on Wednesday, adding that road safety campaigns would be stepped up in the province.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.