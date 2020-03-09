Two women die as their car ploughs into Cape Town house

Two women died when their car crashed into a house along Plattekloof Road in Bothasig, Cape Town.

Western Cape police said on Monday that they had opened a case of culpable homicide in relation to the incident.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela would not confirm reports from the scene that two men had also been in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but had fled the scene.

“It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle lost control and drove through a wall of a residence in Plattekloof Road. The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated and no arrests have been effected as yet,” the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, private paramedic service ER24 said it had found the two women dead under rubble after the building collapsed.

