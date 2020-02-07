Four killed as truck rolls in Joburg

Four people were killed and another left injured on Thursday night when the truck they were travelling in rolled on the Albertina Sisulu Road in Florida, Johannesburg.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.15pm to find the truck upright in a ditch on the side of the road. A man and a woman were found lying inside the cab of the truck, while two women and a man were found lying next to the truck.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that the man and woman inside the truck had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead. The three patients outside the vehicle were also assessed.

“Another man and woman were in a critical condition, while the second woman sustained moderate injuries.”

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

“Unfortunately, after some time, the two critically injured succumbed to their injuries.”

The patients with moderate injuries were later transported to a private hospital for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Road Safety Strategy 2016 – 2030, vehicle factors make up 14.1% of fatal collisions, while human factors account for 73.6% of fatalities on the roads. The road environment accounts for 12.3%.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.