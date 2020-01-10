Accidents 10.1.2020 04:39 pm

Two injured, one seriously, after rear-ending a truck in KZN

News24 Wire
Two injured, one seriously, after rear-ending a truck in KZN

File photo: ER24

One man was found walking around the scene while a second man was found trapped inside the bakkie.

Two men were injured when the bakkie they were travelling in rear-ended a truck on the N3 highway near the Peter Brown offramp in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning.

“ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 06:15 to find a wrecked bakkie in the emergency lane of the highway. One man was found walking around the scene while a second man was found trapped inside the bakkie,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Friday.

Meiring said they found that the trapped man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition, while the man found walking around the scene had moderate injuries.

Specialised rescue equipment had to be used to free the man from the bakkie.

“Once freed, medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions,” Meiring added.

Once treated, both men were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five injured in Carletonville four-vehicle collision 10.1.2020
Ukraine jet crashes in Iran, killing at least 170 – media 8.1.2020
Seven killed, 15 injured in horror KwaZulu-Natal taxi accident 3.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


today in print

Read Today's edition