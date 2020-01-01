10-year-old girl drowns on New Year’s Day

A 10-year-old girl drowned at a public swimming pool in Westville on New Year’s day, a spokesperson for Rescue Care paramedics said.

Garrith Jamieson said Ethekweni lifeguards were already doing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her when advanced life support paramedics arrived.

“Despite close to 45 minutes of resuscitation efforts the child showed no signs of life and she was declared deceased on the scene. It is unknown how long the child was in the water,” said Jamieson.

Westville police were at the Westville Community Pool to investigate the circumstances of her drowning.

