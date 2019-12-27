Accidents 27.12.2019 08:13 pm

Man seriously injured after his car collides with truck in Vereeniging

News24 Wire
Man seriously injured after his car collides with truck in Vereeniging

Image: stock.xchng

ER24 paramedics came across the accident at 6.10am when they were returning to their branch.

A 29-year-old man was left seriously injured on Friday morning when his car collided with a truck on the R59 near the R42 split in Vereeniging, south of Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics came across the accident at 6.10am when they were returning to their branch.

Medics found a truck parked on the side of the road, while a light motor vehicle was found further away in the field.

A 29-year-old man was found lying inside the light motor vehicle.

Medics carefully removed the man from the vehicle and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and was provided with pain relief medication before he was transported to Sebokeng Provincial Hospital for further care.

The driver of the truck escaped injury.

Further details were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Four injured in three-vehicle collision 26.12.2019
Thirteen injured after taxis collide in Greenside 22.12.2019
Two dead, 40 injured in Pietermaritzburg, Potchefstroom crashes  22.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan killing at least 14

Crime Seven bodies found in Ekurhuleni

Accidents Three children drown at waterlogged Pretoria park

Celebrities Andile Gumbi’s son accidentally ‘shoots himself’ – reports

Editorials Releasing prisoners is ridiculous even in the season of giving


today in print

Read Today's edition