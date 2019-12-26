Accidents 26.12.2019 07:56 pm

Four injured in three-vehicle collision

News24 Wire
Four injured in three-vehicle collision

File photo: ER24

Patients were treated on the scene and transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for further medical care.

Four passengers were injured in a three-vehicle collision on the northbound highway between the Beyers Naude and Malibongwe off-ramps in Strydompark, ER24 said in a statement on Thursday.

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said: “ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 2.07pm to find one vehicle on its side in the yellow lane. Another vehicle was found at the top of the embankment against the wall. The third vehicle was found parked a short distance away.”

Paramedics who assessed the scene found that four passengers had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Patients were treated on the scene and transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Thirteen injured after taxis collide in Greenside 22.12.2019
Two dead, 40 injured in Pietermaritzburg, Potchefstroom crashes  22.12.2019
One killed, seven injured in KZN vehicle rollover 21.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle A peek into 2020 – what the stars foretell

Editor's Blog Chiefs: Catch us if… Sundowns (cuts in): hold my beer…

Celebrities Video of Khaya Mthethwa opening up about his marriage surfaces

Columns Our top Google searches of the decade were just plain embarrassing

Crime Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN


today in print

Read Today's edition